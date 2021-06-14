Another Covid patient ends life in Kerala

Kochi: A 33-year-old Covid-19 patient, who was admitted to Covid Second Line Treatment Centre (CSLTC) at Manjummal, near Eloor in Kochi, allegedly died by suicide on the premises of the centre. The CSLTC authorities found him hanging on Monday morning.

According to the sources, the man identified as Midhun Das, was a resident in Neerikode near Alangad, Kerala, has ended his life by hanging with a cloth inside a room of the centre in early hours of Monday.

Only around 10 patients were admitted to the CSLTC functioning at Carmel Centre, Manjummal.

The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway, the Police said.