Country extends border closure with India

Dhaka: Bangladesh extended the border closure with India till June 30. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs took this decision after an inter-ministerial meeting. The decision was taken as the daily number of coronavirus cases increased in the neighbouring districts of the country.

Bangladesh also decided to stop travel through two more land ports with India – Darshana port and Sona masjid port -. Darshana port will be closed for one week, while Sona Masjid for two weeks.

Bangladesh had closed all borders with India on April 26. It was later extended twice on May 8 and then on May 29. Only Bangladeshi citizens with a valid visa of 15 days or less will be allowed to return to the country. They can return to the country from four other land ports namely Benapole, Agartala, Hili and Burimari. They must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Bangladesh has reported 34 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the country’s death toll to 12,583. The total number of infections now stands at 798,830.