Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar, weak Asian currencies and rising crude oil prices has weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 73.21 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 14 paise. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 73.07 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies mounted by 0.01% to 90.56. Foreign institutional investors (FII) were net buyers in the Indian share market and purchased shares worth Rs.18.64 crore.