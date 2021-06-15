India confirms maiden death following COVID-19 vaccination

A 68-year-old man died of anaphylaxis after being administered with COVID-19 vaccine. A government panel studying vaccines and its side effects (AEFI) has confirmed the reason of death.

According to the committee report, the patient died on March 8, 2021, due to anaphylaxis after receiving the vaccine.

The reports suggest that other cases of anaphylaxis that had occurred in two other persons in their early 20’s, were administered with vaccines on January 16 and 19. Both patients recovered after a brief stay in the hospital.

Overall, this committee has assessed 31 deaths. While 18 were classified as having ‘inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental – not linked to vaccination), seven were classified as indeterminate and two cases were found to be unclassifiable’.

‘Unclassifiable events are events which have been investigated but there is not enough evidence for assigning a diagnosis due to missing crucial information. When this relevant information becomes available, the case may be reconsidered for causality assessment,’ a source said.

The committee’s report also stated that vaccine product-related reactions are much expected that can be attributed to vaccination based on current scientific evidence.

Some examples of such reactions include conditions like anaphylaxis and allergic reactions.