The Obamas buy $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard Estate, see pics

According to reports, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have purchased a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home in Edgartown, Massachusetts. The 29-acre estate lush Vineyard estate cost $11.75 million. The home, designed by the Brandenburger Taylor Lombardo Architects from San Francisco, has multiple areas for entertaining both inside and out.

According to the listing, there is an outdoor fireplace as well as a screened porch with a fireplace.

There’s also a pool and a Jacuzzi off the second-floor balcony, which overlooks the water.

The circular dining room features wall-to-wall windows that overlook the expansive lawn and the Edgartown Great Pond, a mix of fresh and saltwater that leads to the ocean.

There’s a screen-in porch that has a fieldstone fireplace for cooler island evenings.

The bedroom has doors that lead to a private balcony with water views.