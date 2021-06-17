Pollution Control Certificates made uniform for all vehicles across the nation

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently said that pollution certificates for all vehicles will hereafter be a common format. The common format for all pollution under control (PUC) certificates have also been notified by the Ministry.

The PUC form will have the QR code printed on it, and it will also contain entire details of the PUC centre, vehicle owner name, the status of emission etc.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated June 14, 2021 for a common format of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate to be issued across the country, under Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, according to the statement issued by the Ministry.

The new PUC certificate will contain the vehicle owner’s name, contact number, residential address, engine number and chassis number, however, only the last four digits can be seen and other digits will be masked.

‘The owner’s mobile number has been made mandatory, on which an SMS alert will be sent for validation and fee,’ according to the statement.

‘For the first time, a rejection slip is also being introduced. A common format of rejection slip will be provided to vehicle owners if the test result value is more than the maximum permissible value, as mandated in the emission norms,’ the ministry said.

The slip can be used when you need the vehicle to be serviced if the PUCC centre device is not in a working state when tested at another centre.

If the enforcement officer has reasons to believe that a vehicle is not complying with the provisions of Emission standards, the officer may communicate through the mode of writing or via electronic mode to direct the drive or any person in charge of the vehicle to submit the automobile for test in any authorized Pollution Under Control (PUC) testing stations, the statement read.

‘If the driver or person in charge of the vehicle fails to submit the vehicle for compliance or the vehicle fails to comply, the owner of the vehicle shall be liable for payment of penalty,’ the ministry added.

Incase the owner fails to comply with these rules and regulations, the registering authority will suspend any permit granted and the certificate of registration of the vehicle until a valid PUC certificate is generated.

Emphasizing on compliance, the ministry further added that the enforcement would be IT-enabled and would help in better control over polluting vehicles.