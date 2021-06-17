World mocks US for donating 80 vials of vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago

The United States has been widely mocked for donating only 80 vials of the Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago as part of its ongoing effort to supply vaccines to developing countries. The donation, which was announced via the local US Embassy’s social media account, has drawn criticism from Internet users all over the world. A single Pfizer vaccine vial contains five to six doses. Many netizens have wondered if the US-exported jabs are only for the prime minister and other government officials.

Meanwhile, many observers have drawn parallels between the United States and China’s vaccine donations, with the latter sending the second batch of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the Caribbean nation, according to Chinese envoy Fang Qiu.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Port-of-Spain, the first batch of 100,000 Chinese Sinopharm vaccines was handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago government on May 19.

In addition to donations from the United States and China, the Caribbean nation received 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second consignment, on May 12 via the COVAX facility, according to an official release.

In April, India donated 40,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is manufactured in India, to the island nation, where approximately 38% of the population is of Indian descent.