Earthquakes strike Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya

Tezpur: During the early hours of Friday, three low-intensity earthquakes hit northeastern India within a difference of only a few hours.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Assam’s Tezpur at 2.04 am at a depth of 22 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 36 kilometers west-northwest of Tezpur.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2021, 02:04:40 IST, Lat: 26.73 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 22 Km, Location: 36km WNW of Tezpur, Assam, India,’ the NCS said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Moirang, Manipur, prior to that. As reported by NCS, the earthquake befell at a depth of 10 kilometers at 1.06 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 39 kilometers East-Southeast of Moirang.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale also occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. NCS said the earthquake happened at 4.20 am at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located 58 kilometers West-Southwest of Nongpoh.