Spain to lift outdoor mask rule from June 26

Spain: On Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will lift the statutory requirement to wear a mask outdoors from June 26. ‘This will be the last weekend when we wear masks outdoors because next June 26 we won’t have to wear masks in outdoor public spaces,’ he said.

Sanchez said on a visit to Barcelona that the lifting was approved at a special cabinet meeting on Thursday. Praising it as a ‘very important decision from a social point of view’, he said ‘In the coming days, our streets and our faces will regain their normal appearance.’

The use of masks on public transport started in early May 2020 in an effort to reduce COVID-19 infections, and within weeks they became mandatory for anyone over the age of six out in the streets.

Earlier this year, Spain made the wearing of masks mandatory on beaches, but after a backlash it was amended, meaning they weren’t necessary for sunbathing and swimming as long as social distancing was observed.

Over 80,000 people have died and more than 3.7 million cases have been reported in Spain so far.