World Ethnic Day-Celebrating Indian culture and tradition

Every year, World Ethnic Day is celebrated on June 19. It is a day of celebration for the diversity of cultures and ethnicities. People can reconnect with their cultural roots and promote the true essence of age-old customs and traditions that helped shape the different civilizations around the world on this day.

History

World Ethnic Day is the brainchild of Mumbai-based craftsvilla.com, the largest online marketplace for ethnic products. As part of the day, the world celebrates its heritage, civilization, anthropology, art, and culture. Every year it brings together the cultures of the world on a single day. The vibrant and colorful event showcases the diaspora and diversity of Indian culture.

Significance

More than one thousand ethnic groups live on the planet, each with its own genetic, linguistic, cultural, and social characteristics. There are at least 820 ethnic and ethno-religious groups in 160 countries. (This estimate is based on the fact that the number of ethnic groups will vary depending on who classifies them and on what basis). During this era of social media and digitization, people of diverse ethnicities from across India and the world are able to come together and share their ethnicity and experience it for life.

Celebration

The people of India celebrate this vibrant and exuberant day by wearing ethnic clothing. In addition to the beauty of their traditional attire, people adorn their outfits with traditional accessories and ornaments. The day is also celebrated by exchanging handicrafts, sweets, and musical instruments among family and friends. Cultural events, traditional food, and music, exploring traditional themes, and rediscovering India in a uniquely different way are some of the highlights of this day.