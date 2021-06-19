Funny facts about Garfield – the cat with an attitude

On June 19th, we celebrate Garfield the Cat Day, a fictional cartoon character. Garfield is a comic strip by Jim Davis featuring a cat by the same name. In recognition of Garfield, we feast on his entertainment and take part in an observance.

June 19, 1978 marked the launch of Garfield. As the lead character, the cat Garfield (named after Jim Davis’ grandfather) chronicled his life. Jon Arbuckle, Garfield’s owner, and Jon Arbuckle’s dog Odie, were also introduced. In 2013, the publication had made its way into approximately 2,580 newspapers and journals and has the Guinness World Record for being the world’s most syndicated comic.

Garfield was one of the cartoon characters featured in Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue. The comic strip is set in Muncie, Indiana, and features Garfield’s laziness, obsession with food, love for lasagna and coffee, and hatred for Mondays and diets. There are other characters in the strip as well, but the strip focuses mostly on the interaction between Garfield, Jon, and Odie.

Here are some fun facts about the sauciest feline:

The Garfield comic strip was first published on June 19, 1978, making this day designated to celebrate him.

Like Jim Davis, who created the comic strip, Jon Arbuckle is also the owner of Garfield in the comic.

The world of Garfield revolves around the city of Muncie, Indiana.

In 1978, the comic strip debuted in 41 newspapers, making it the most syndicated comic strip in history.

Garfield appears in 2,600 newspapers today.

Garfield’s original creator, Jim Davis, no longer draws the comic strip. Around the world, other artists have taken over the reigns.

James A. Garfield Davis, the grandson of James A. Garfield, named the sauciest cat on the globe after his grandfather Jim.

A Garfield merchandise sale can bring in $750 million to $1 billion annually, and Davis has the final say on the merchandise.

Ways to celebrate the lovable tabby cat! Garfield fans all over the world share the cat’s love of lasagna or contempt for Mondays. Furthermore, they know he enjoys sleeping in the sunbeams. They like his sense of humor and appreciate Jon’s love for animals. For cat lovers, this day offers some great ways to celebrate.

Garfield’s birthday is the perfect occasion to bake some cookies.

Check out the comic strip.

Watch an episode of Garfield.

Collect Garfield collectibles.

Take a selfie with your tabby cat.

Try to name as many Garfields as you can (that aren’t cats).

Get a Garfield coloring book.

Use #GarfieldTheCatDay on social media to share your favorite comic strip.

For two years, ‘Garfield At Large’ was on the New York Times bestseller list. For Garfield the Cat, this was a major accomplishment. It was originally published in the US by Ballantine Books in 1980. Earlier, this list had seven entries on it at the same time, so the method of putting it together had to be changed. Publishers complained that other authors couldn’t get on the list due to Garfield the cat!