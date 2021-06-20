Record vaccination in a day by this state in India

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh has set a new record in Covid-19 vaccinations. More than 1.3 million people were vaccinated in the state on Sunday. As per the latest updates, a total of 13,45,004 vaccine doses were administrated in the state till 8 pm. Till now more than 1 crore people have received the first dose of vaccine in the state.

‘At 8 pm, over 1.3 million vaccinations have been completed across the state which is almost 50 percent of the national vaccination drive. It is a remarkable achievement to show that our medical team and other staff can take up over 1 million vaccinations a day if the government of India maintains the supply. Special compliments to district collectors Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari Krishna and Guntur for making all out efforts in vaccinating more than 1 lakh doses today In their districts,’ said the statement issued by the government.

The state government has launched a mega vaccination drive today. The mega vaccination drive began at 6 am in more than 2000 centers across the state.