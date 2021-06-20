Tribal man marries two women at the same time

Telangana: A tribal man married two women at the same time with the consent of all three families in the Utnoor Mandal section of Adilabad district in Telangana, and a tribal group certified the wedding in accordance with their customs. The wedding took place on June 14, according to sources.

Arjun, a resident of Ghanpur village, has completed his teacher training program and is seeking employment. He has been in relationships with two ladies over the past three years.

Coincidentally, both ladies are the daughters of his aunts. Suryakala is from Shambhugudam, a neighboring hamlet, while one of the two, Usharani, is from the same area. This was not the first time that such a wedding was held in front of the whole community in the Tribal district.

According to the families of the three, Arjun had admitted a month ago that he loved both Usharani and Suryakala, and was willing to marry them both.

As per Pandra Jaivantharao of the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) of Utnoor Mandal, the marriage was finalized only when both brides have consented to it. ‘It is prevalent in tribal groups, getting married to two women is a tribal custom,’ Jaivantharao said