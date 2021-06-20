Victoria’s Secret launches the VS Collective as part of a major rebranding effort

Victoria’s Secret is retiring its iconic ‘Angels’ (models who walk the runway in the brand’s lingerie while wearing angel wings). Instead, the company announced the formation of The VS Collective, a new partnership program designed to ‘shape the future of Victoria’s Secret.’ The move is likely an attempt to distance the lingerie retailer from recent controversies, such as its owner Leslie Wexner’s ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, harassment claims against its former top executive Ed Razek, and criticisms of a lack of diversity both within the company and in casting models.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, actress and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra, models Paloma Elsesser, Adut Akech, and Valentina Sampaio, professional skier Eileen Gu, and advocate Amanda de Cadenet are among the new ‘VS Collective’ representatives.

‘We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria’s Secret,’ the brand wrote on Instagram. ‘These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests, and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs, and rally support for causes vital to women.’

The collective is described in a press release as ‘an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.’ It also stated that ‘the VS Collective will work to create new associate programmes, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes important to women through social, cultural, and business relationships.’