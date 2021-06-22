Cricket betting racket busted

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have busted a web-based cricket betting racket, arrested 5 bookies and seized cash worth 20 lakh. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V. C. Sajjanar, said on Tuesday that the arrests have been made by the Special Operation Workforce (SOT), Madhapur Zone, which has been holding a detailed watch on betting exercises in view of the continuing PSL (Pakistan Tremendous League) 2021.

Based on a tip-off, the SOT group performed a raid in Nizampet under the boundaries of Bachupally police station early on Monday morning and arrested five bookies while they were exchanging money associated with cricket betting.

Police seized 20.50 lakh rupees, one betting board, one laptop computer, 33 phones, one MI TV and one Hathway router from their possession.

All six of the accused in the case are residents of Andhra Pradesh. The three accused are organizers. Key organizer Somanna, a resident of the East Godavari district, is missing. Police say that Somanna was the most important person involved in this online cricket betting in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Gunturi Satya Pavan Kumar and Uddara Raju Satheesh Raju took the mainline entry from the principal organizer.

The accused hired Trinath, Nandipamu Bhaskar and Jakkapudi Prasad to operate the communicator board, a laptop computer that is linked via an important line. They had online entry to a few bookies in Hyderabad for a fee.

The profits and losses of gamblers/punters can be monitored from the numerous online betting apps like Stay Line Guru, Cricket Mazza, Lotus, Wager-365, Wager honest, supplied by the agents. The illegal money fee transactions involving Cricket betting have been conducted online, but sometimes through money.

According to the police, Somanna and Pavan Kumar transacted money using hawala cash. It has been reported that many youths have spent a lot of money on online cricket betting and lost a lot of money.

The police commissioner said parents need to keep a close eye on their children. It was learned that people are taking hand loans or selling property to repay bookies owing to a lack of money in betting.