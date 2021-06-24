General Civil Aviation Authority in UAE announces decision on India-UAE flight suspension

Dubai: Suspension of flights from India to UAE will not be lifted soon This was reported by a UAE daily quoting a top official of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in UAE. As per the report, the flights from India to UAE will remain suspended until further notice.

‘As far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the status quo remains. We are closely monitoring the situation in India, and a decision on when to lift the suspension on inbound travellers will be taken keeping in mind the safety and security of all parties involved. There are no new developments on this front,’ an official of GCAA told to Khaleej Times.

Also Read: Air India Express issues updated travel guidelines for passengers

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and GCAA suspended the flights to UAE from India on April 24. On May 5 the suspension was extended. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had eased the entry protocols for passengers from India on June 19. It was earlier announced that the flights to Dubai from India will resume on June 23, but the flight operations are yet to resume.