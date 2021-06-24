Historic Kashmir Meet: Positive on outcome of meeting with Kashmir leaders

New Delhi : An all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir political leaders took place in New Delhi on Thursday. Four former chief ministers and 14 other leaders attended the meeting to discuss the future course of action in J&K. Jammu and Kashmir Congress President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said they would raise the issue of statehood at an all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘The people of the state are shocked by the developments in 2019. We’ll wait for the agenda for today’s meeting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respond accordingly,’ he said.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi today, security forces have been on high alert. Centre sees the Delhi talks as the first since, J&K was stripped of its special status and divided into two Union Territories in 2019. Also, the centre considers it as a significant step towards the return of elected representatives and the subsequent holding of Assembly elections in the two UTs to end Central rule imposed in June 2018.

There are indications that the government is prepared to discuss all issues brought forward by the J&K parties, but at this point it is focused on completing the delimitation exercise and holding elections in J&K as soon as possible. PM Modi plans to kick-start the political process leading to Assembly elections, the first step towards creating an elected government in the Union Territory of J&K, at a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all districts in the union territory.