‘People don’t have faith in state government’: BJP

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that the party is against the division of the state. Earlier, two BJP MP’s had demanded that the state must be divided into a Union Territory and a state. BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had demanded to form a Union Territory for north Bengal districts and a separate state comprising the Junglemahal region and other areas of south Bengal respectively.

‘Who wants to divide Bengal? Mamata Banerjee was with the movement in Darjeeling. She had signed the agreement with GTA with their demand for Gorkhaland. BJP never did that. We have been called ‘Separatists’ when one of their leaders (Bimal Gurung) came with us. Now he is under her shelter. The people of Bengal have realized all this, which is why the people of North Bengal have given an answer to them,’ Dilip Ghosh said.

No one has claimed to divide West Bengal. The claims people of North Bengal and Junglemahal are of deprivation since Independence. That’s why they are casting their votes to the opposition party to get freedom. It is clear that people don’t have faith in state government. It should work for these people and return their rights,’ added the BJP leader.

‘Some of our leaders have made certain comments in their personal capacity. It has nothing to do with our party line or opinion, which is against any form of division of Bengal. Everybody has to toe the party line as a loyal soldier. The violation of party line won’t be tolerated,’ BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.