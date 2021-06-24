Reliance set to invest 75,000 cr in new energy business

On Thursday, Reliance Industries Ltd announced a Rs 75,000 crore investment in new energy business over the next three years, as the operator of the world’s largest oil refinery shifts to a greener and cleaner version. This comes as energy behemoths around the world face increasing pressure to transit into a low-carbon future, as a measure towards protecting the environment.

It will also invest in the construction of a carbon fiber plant and build 100 gigatonnes (GW) of solar power generation capacity by 2030. The company, which earns roughly 60% of its revenue from hydrocarbon-fueled energy operations, set a target of becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2035 last year – a shorter time frame than many of its global peers, including BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

