5 security personnel killed in an attack by militants

Lahore: 5 Security personnel were killed in an attack by unidentified militants. The assailants launched an attack against a team of Frontier Corps Balochistan who were patrolling a village in Sibi district in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. No militant organization has claimed responsibility of the attack.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military claimed that during the encounter the militants suffered heavy loss. A search operation to nab the assailants is going on said ISPR.

Balochistan is witnessing a conflict between Pakistan forces and the Baloch nationalists who demands freedom for Pakistan. The province is also a stronghold of the Pakistani Taleban and Daesh. Earlier this month, four soldiers from Frontier Corps Balochistan were killed in a blast.