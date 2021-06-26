BJP slams DMK over ‘divisive politics’

Chennai: Several resolutions were passed by the BJP Tamil Nadu unit on Friday, criticizing the DMK administration for engaging in divisive politics in the guise of language, ethnicity, and regionalism. The party slammed the DMK administration for referring to the ‘Mathiya Arasu’ (central government) as the ‘Ondriya Arasu’ (Union government), claiming that such tactics would harm national unity.

The party criticized the DMK administration for failing to keep its election pledges while also going out of its way to damage the image of Hindu-run educational institutions and covering up sexual harassment allegations in minority-run educational institutions.

The meeting was attended by BJP state unit president L Murugan and members of the executive committee at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Instead of focusing on the state’s economic progress, the DMK administration has resorted to a semantic dispute to undermine the authority of the Centre, the BJP said.