Anie Siva: A fighter, mother and a tribute towards women empowerment

Thiruvananthapuram: An 18-year-old woman who was abandoned by her husband and family, was left on the streets with her 6-month-old kid has now become a sub-inspector at the Varkala police station in Kerala. Anie Siva, a Kanjiramkulam native, is a symbol of willpower and confidence.

Anie Siva got married to her boyfriend against the will of her family while she was a first-year degree student at KNM Government College in Kanjiramkulam. However, after having a child, the man abandoned her. Despite her return to her home, the family did not accept her.

Following this, Anie began living with her kid in the back shed of her grandmother’s house. She sold curry powder and soaps, assisted vendors selling lime juice and ice cream on festival grounds, worked as an insurance agent, delivered necessities to houses, worked on student projects and records for a living.

Despite her hectic schedule, Anie managed to complete her Sociology degree. She moved from place to place with her son Shivasurya. She also shaved her head and dressed like a male. As a result, people started to assume that she was either Shivasurya’s father or brother.

Anie enrolled at a coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014, based on the advice of a friend, for the preparation of women’s SI test. Additionally, she had also undertaken tests for a female cop position. She was employed as a female police officer in 2016 and passed the SI exam in 2019. On June 25, 2021, 31-year-old Anie Sivan was first appointed as SI in Varkala station.

Narrating her life, Anie Siva wrote on Facebook: ‘today I am the Sub-Inspector of Police at the same place where I lived ten years ago selling ice cream and lemonade for the Varkala Sivagiri pilgrimage. How can I avenge yesterdays bigger than this.’