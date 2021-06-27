Former US President Donald Trump launches ‘revenge tour’

New York: Former US President has launched his ‘revenge tour’ in Ohio by holding a rally. The Ohio rally is the first of the three public appearances scheduled by Trump. His next trip is scheduled to the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 30 followed by a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on July 3.

The former US president has launched this tour against Republicans who voted for his impeachment in the aftermath of Capitol violence. A total of 7 GOP senators and 3 House Republicans voted against the Republican party line. In Ohio, Trump launched severe criticism against Anthony Gonzalez, the Republican House Representative who had voted against him. Former White House aide Max Miller will be facing Anthony Gonzalez in the 2022 elections.

‘Max’s opponent is a guy named Anthony Gonzalez, who’s bad news. He’s a grandstanding RINO, not respected in DC, who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional illegal impeachment witch hunt. He’s a sellout, he’s a fake Republican, and a disgrace to your state, I will tell you that,’ said Trump.

‘Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn’t get it. But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are being … primaries right now, so that’s good. I’ll be helping their opponent,’ said Trump.