Schoolteacher thrashed, sends love letter to a 12-year-old girl

Indore: A school teacher was beaten up and paraded around the town with his face blackened and head half-shaved after he was allegedly caught for writing a love letter to one of his 12-year-old student. The incident occurred on Saturday in Manpur village of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.

A teacher named Vaibhav Nayak has been arrested for molestation under the POCSO Act and has been booked.

‘A girl aged 12-year-old living in Manpur village of Indore was sent a love letter by her own school teacher which came to the knowledge of the girl`s family and the villagers following which they beat him up. The teacher has been identified as Vaibhav Nayak. He has been arrested and a case has been lodged against him for molestation under the POCSO Act. A case of assault has also been registered against the villagers,’ said the Manpur police station in charge, Hitendra Singh Rathore.

The police also filed a case against the villagers for assaulting the teacher.

The girl’s father said that his daughter used to go to Nayak for tuition but stopped and a half ago due to her teacher’s inappropriate behavior.