‘Prevention is better than cure’: 6 cancer-causing foods to avoid

As we all know, cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in the human body. These abnormal cells are termed cancer cells, malignant cells, or tumor cells. These cells can infiltrate normal body tissues. Cancer is not confined to humans; animals and other living organisms can get cancer. Anything that may cause a normal body cell to develop abnormally can potentially cause cancer. According to medical science, there are 200 types of cancer.

As per the data released by World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. It accounted for 8.2 million deaths that is around 22% of all deaths not related to communicable diseases.

There are many causes of cancer and some are preventable. Poor lifestyle with lack of exercise, smoking, drinking alcohol and diet are some of the main reasons for cancer. The relation between cancer and food is just as mysterious as the disease itself. Many research works have pointed that consuming certain foods may help to prevent the disease and also consuming some foods increase the chance of cancer.

The following six food items increase the risk of cancer. So if you want to prevent cancer start avoiding these foods.

1. Potato Chips: Packed potato chips are high in fat and calories also they carry higher levels of ‘acrylamide’. This is a carcinogen that is found in cigarettes. So eating potato chips regularly may lead to cancer.

2. Processed Meat: Processed meat contains high levels of chemicals and preservatives including sodium nitrates that are harmful to the human body. They also contain a cancer-causing substance ‘carcinogens’. Many research works have found that processed meat can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.

3. Microwave Popcorn: The microwave popcorn bags are coated with perfluoro-octanoic acid ( PFOA). This chemical is a cancerous substance and can increase the risk of cancer.

4. Hydrogenated Oils: Hydrogenated vegetable oil is a common ingredient in many processed foods. Food manufacturers prefer this oil because of its low price and long shelf life. Using this oil and foods prepared or preserved using this oil will lead to many issues including cancer, heart disorders and immune system disorders.

5. Canned Foods: Most of the tinned foods are laced with bisphenol-A (BPA). This chemical may increase the risk of cancer.

6. Highly Processed White Flours: Most white processed flours have a high glycemic rate. Consuming this regularly will increase the blood sugar level and insulin levels leading to diabetes and the birth of cancer cells.

By avoiding these food items and by following a healthy lifestyle we can reduce the risk of cancer.