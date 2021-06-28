Woman marries 17-year-old boy met on Facebook; booked

Bengaluru: Chikkamagaluru police have booked a 20-year-old BSc nursing student from Bengaluru for allegedly marrying a 17-year-old boy she met on Facebook.

The youngster, from a hamlet in Chikkamagaluru, pretended to be 21, and the woman married him in a temple on June 16, in the presence of his relatives. ‘They have been charged under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, and the couple is living apart,’ said Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra.

According to authorities, the woman, who is a student in Madikeri, married the teenager despite resistance from her family. The wedding at Antaraghattamma temple became public on June 20, and as the news spread, a local resident alerted the child helpline, following which officials from the women and child welfare department paid a visit to the village and conducted an investigation. Later, the police were informed and an FIR was registered.