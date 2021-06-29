Country debates woman’s right to multiple husbands

It has sparked widespread debate in the country when the government proposed women be allowed to have more than one husband. The constitution of South Africa already allows same-sex marriages and polygamy for men, making it one of the most liberal countries in the world. In the interest of gender equality and choice, feminists have petitioned the government to legalize polyandrous unions, in which women have more than one husband.

In an effort to expand the definition of marriage, the Department of Home Affairs has published a green paper calling for the legalization of polyandry. As part of the government’s efforts to reform the country’s Marriage Act, the proposal has conservatives and religious groups up in arms. ‘Polyandry is harmful to African culture’, Musa Mseleku, a TV personality who has four wives, said to the BBC. ‘How about the children of those people? How will they know who they are? A woman can no longer play the role of a man. It’s never happened before. Is the man expected to take her surname?’ he asked.

Kenneth Meshoe, leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, said polygamy is “an accepted practice,” but polyandry is not. During an interview, he said that a marriage with multiple husbands cannot work because ‘men are jealous and possessive’. Hendricks said: ‘You can imagine that more DNA tests will be required to find out who the father is’. An academic who has studied polyandry has told the BBC that objections to the government’s plan are related to control. According to Machoko, African societies aren’t ready for true equality. We don’t know what to do with women we can’t control.

In a CNN report, the Department of Home Affairs held consultations with traditional leaders, human rights activists, and other groups regarding issues affecting the proposed policy change. Polyandry was viewed as alien to African culture by demagogues and religious leaders. Meanwhile, human rights activists asserted that ‘equality demands that polyandry be recognized as a form of marriage’.

In addition to the practice of polyandry, the green paper proposes to correct current laws that allow marriages between minors and do not take into account couples who change their sex and wish to remain married. Moreover, the document proposes legal recognition for Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, and Rastafarian marriages, a move welcomed by these communities.