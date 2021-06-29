Instagram post of Dubai crown prince wins the hearts of millions

Dubai: Netizens’ hearts melted when they saw a recent social media post by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, showing twins in the arms of their grandfather.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was photographed at home on Monday night holding the children of Sheikh Hamdan. It was accompanied by the caption ‘Praise be to God and blessings’. The post immediately went viral across social media sites in the UAE, with over 690,000 likes on Instagram and more than 14,000 comments.

Twins Rashid and Sheikha were easily identified by their clothing since Rashid wore a blue hat and Sheikha sported a pink one. As people admired Dubai’s newborn babies on social media, they showered the ruling family with praise. Enaam Birkia wrote, ‘Mashallah, may God bless you, may God protect them and make them among the righteous with their parents’. ‘May God protect them, prolong their lives, and make them the UAE’s pride and joy’, netizen Serwan wrote,