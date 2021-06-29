With polls looming, state promises free electricity units and 24-hour power supply

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pledged free electricity units and waiving of pending bills in Punjab if his party is elected in the next year’s Assembly polls. In Chandigarh, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference and made three promises to the people of Punjab.

‘When we fought elections in Delhi for the first time in 2013, people received absurd electricity bills,’ he said. Like Punjab, the government colluded with electricity companies. Delhi has 24-hour electricity today at a very low rate. He continued, ‘We will do 3 major works in Punjab. The first thing we will do is provide 300 units of free electricity to every family. In addition, all pending domestic electricity bills will be waived and people’s connections will be restored. Third, electricity will be available 24 hours a day’.

Yesterday, Kejriwal confirmed he would visit Punjab today, a state that is in the middle of polling season. ‘Punjab is getting ready for a new dawn, and so am I to reach Punjab in a few hours’. The Delhi CM was expected to meet party leaders and workers in Punjab today and discuss the next course of action for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

The visit by Kejriwal comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party accused Punjab’s Congress-led government of denying Kejriwal permission to hold a press conference in the state, a charge disputed by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Punjab Assembly elections are expected to take place in February-March 2022, electing 117 members. Unless dissolved earlier, the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 27 March 2022. Congress holds 77 seats in the state, while AAP holds 20 seats.