Son’s online gaming drains away Mother’s earnings

Raipur: A 12-year-old boy spent 3.2 lakhs on online gaming in the Kanker district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. According to preliminary investigations, the youngster conducted 278 transactions between March 8 and June 10.

In the complaint, the victim’s mother stated that all the transactions remained unreported since she did not get any OTP for the purchases. She alleged an internet scam.

Police said that there are two other youngsters in his group that play the game and suspect that they too bought ‘online gaming weapons’ worth lakhs.

Reportedly on June 25, the victim’s mother, a school teacher in the Kanker district, discovered that over 3 lakh rupees had been deducted from her account. The next day, she lodged a complaint alleging cyber fraud. The police team investigating the matter found that all the transactions were made from her phone. When she questioned her son, he admitted that he made the transactions to purchase ‘extra features and weapon upgrades’ for an online game.