Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in UAE on Tuesday announced a 24×7 service for UAE citizens and residents. The new service named ‘You are Special’ will begin from July 7.

The new service will provide round-the-clock service in requests and inquiries related to residency services.

‘We in the United Arab Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, seek to be at the forefront and aim to achieve customers’ requirements through services that distinguish Dubai from the rest of the world,’ said Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA.