Breaking News: Naseeruddin Shah responds well to treatment after hospitalised for Pneumonia

Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to pneumonia. The veteran actor has been receiving treatment for two days and is stable and healing well, according to a recent health report.

Naseeruddin Shah is now being treated for pneumonia at Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai. A patch was discovered in the actor’s lungs, necessitating his urgent hospitalization. His manager has since confirmed that the actor is in good health and responding well to treatment.

The manager told a leading daily, ‘He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalized immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.’

Naseeruddin Shah’s wife Ratna Pathak Shah also informed that the 70-year-old actor is responding well to the treatment and ‘hopefully, he’ll be discharged soon.’

His wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, and their children are with the veteran actor in the hospital.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of Bollywood’s most well-known actors. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards have been bestowed on him by the Government of India. His online series Bandish Bandits was a huge success in 2020. It’s presently available on Amazon Prime Video. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Naseeruddin Shah’s most recent film, released on Netflix earlier this year.