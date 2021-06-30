France legalizes IVF for single women, lesbian couples

France will expand access to medically assisted reproduction, which was previously reserved for infertile heterosexual couples, after two years of parliamentary discussion. On Tuesday, France’s lower house of parliament passed legislation allowing single women and lesbians to have medically assisted reproduction. Only infertile heterosexual couples in France had access to medically assisted reproductive procedures. For in vitro fertilisation (IVF), lesbian couples and single women have to travel abroad.

‘We’re here to vote on a law underpinned by freedom, equality, solidarity, and dignity,’ Coralie Dubost, a lawmaker from the ruling La Republique en Marche party, told the assembly.

The conservative-led Senate has attempted to prevent single women and lesbians from being reimbursed for medically assisted pregnancies by French social security. However, President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party and allies control the lower chamber, which passed the bill with 326 votes in favour and 115 votes against.

The law becomes effective as soon as it is signed by the executive.