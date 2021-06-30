Fuel prices for the month of July announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Fuel prices for the month of July was announced in UAE. The new revised process were announced by the fuel price committee on Tuesday. The new revised price list will come into effect from July 1.

As per the new revised price list, the Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, up from Dh2.38 in June. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.35 a litre, up from Dh2.27 per litre in June and the and E-Plus 91 will cost Dh2.28 a litre, up from Dh2.19 in June. Diesel will cost Dh2.42 a litre, an increase from Dh2.30 in the previous month.