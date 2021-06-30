Beware! This app can get you banned

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications but it still has its own limitation when it comes to features. Some users have been trying to find a way around those limitations with third-party apps that offer more customisable features. GB WhatsApp is one such software. It is not accessible on the Google Play Store, but Android users can download it as an APK. Users will have to download the program from a website, which may or may not be trustworthy.

GB WhatsApp, for example, allows users to create lengthier group names, send broadcast messages to 600 people (the limit on WhatsApp is 250), hide message ticks, use characters in Status updates, and share high-resolution photos, among other features. Users can also use the auto-responder option.

Using a ‘unsupported app’ can, however, result in your WhatsApp account being suspended.

In its FAQs, WhatsApp clearly states that ‘Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or apps that claim to move your WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn’t support these third-party apps because we can’t validate their security practices.’