Arab coalition forces destroy drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroy an explosives-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia. The drone was launched by Houthi militants in Yemen. The coalition forces informed that it will take operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.

Yemen is witnessing a bloody civil war since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at Houthi militants. As per reports, more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.