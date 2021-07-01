Gulf country resumes direct flights to 12 destinations

Kuwait City: Kuwait will resume direct flight services to 12 more destinations. Direct flights will now be available to Bosnia-Herzegovina, England, Spain, USA, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland. But Kuwaiti citizens will not be allowed to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved by the government.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first-degree relatives and domestic helpers who have received at least one dose of a Kuwaiti-recognised Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to cross through the land and seaports. The vaccines recognized by Kuwait include Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The country has also decided to reopen its land and sea borders to fully vaccinated passengers from August 1.