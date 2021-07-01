Much awaited Expo 2020 Dubai: Ticket Prices announced

Dubai: The ticket prices of Expo 2020 Dubai announced by the Expo officials at a press conference. A single-entry ticket will cost Dh95 while a six-month pass will cost Dh495. Multiple entry passes will cost Dh 195.

Free entry will be provided to children under the age of 18 and ‘people of determination’. The accompanier will get a 50% discount on tickets. Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from change to October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.