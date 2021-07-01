Qatar-India ‘air bubble’ agreement extended

Doha: The ‘air bubble’ agreement between Qatar and India has been extended for July 2021. This was announced by the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The agreement expired on June 30.

‘The Air Bubble Arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank Civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity,’ Indian Embassy tweeted.

International passenger flight services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. The union government has signed air bubble agreements with around 24 countries. Under the agreement, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.