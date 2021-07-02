Sedition case: High Court announces verdict

Kochi: Kerala High Court has declined to quash the sedition case filed against filmmaker-activist Aisha Sultana. The court declined to stay the investigation in the case and also instructed the Lakshadweep administration to update about the investigation.

The Kerala High Court earlier granted Aisha Sultana anticipatory bail. A sedition case was charged against her in response to a complaint submitted by BJP Lakshadweep president C Abdul Khader Haji, who claimed that during a debate on a Malayalam news channel regarding the ongoing political situation in Lakshadweep, Sultana attacked the Centre and termed Patel a ‘bioweapon.’ Kavaratti police registered a case against her under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code.