Toni Kroos :Germany midfielder announces retirement from international football

Bonn: Germany midfielder Toni Kroos announces he is retiring from the national team after 106 appearances. Kroos, 31, says in a podcast that his decision is irreversible.

Kroos last played on Tuesday in Germany’s 2-0 defeat to England in the Round of 16 of the European Championship. The Real Madrid midfielder recovered from the coronavirus in time to play in the tournament.

Kroos did not mention whether he had spoken with incoming coach Hansi Flick about staying.

Kroos says ‘it’s a decision for the family and for me and I want to be there and needed as a husband and papa’.

In March 2010, Kroos made his debut for Germany in a friendly match against Argentina. At the time, he was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. He played every minute of every game at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title.