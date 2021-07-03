‘Grow beard’: Taliban imposes new strict laws

Kabul: The Islamic extremist organization, Taliban, has imposed new laws and regulations in the newly seized areas of Afghanistan’s Northern Province of Takhar. As per reports, the Taliban has ordered women not to leave their homes alone, males to grow their beards and have set dowry regulations for girls. ‘They urged women in a statement to not leave home without a male relative. Taliban insist on trials without evidence,’ said Merajuddin Sharifi, a civil society activist in Takhar.

However, Taliban has declined the accusations and claimed that the news is propaganda against the group.

Taliban has enforced harsh laws in the country during its rule after the civil war in Afghanistan. The group has banned girls from attending school and women from working outside their homes, as well as preventing them from going out in public without a male relative. Those who unfollowed the restrictions were frequently humiliated and beaten in public by the Taliban’s religious police.