Pamper your feet with these simple home care remedies

This monsoon, we’re not only concerned about our scalp woes or the skin issues, but also about smelly feet. We should also take extra care of our feet, just like we do with our skin and tresses. Foot problems can make us feel awful, and the monsoon can only exacerbate the issue. When it rains, you need to keep your feet bacteria-free, and washing is not enough. It requires extra attention. Here’s the foolproof foot care guide to survive the monsoon season like a boss.

1. Clean your feet every day by scrubbing them to prevent fungal infections. Scrubbing will remove the dead skin and keep your feet smooth and clean.

2. Keep your feet moisturized, as it will keep them soft and plump.

3. You should avoid wearing tight footwear since it can cause pain and leave strange odors. Always wear breathable footwear.

DIY Scrubs To Keep Your Feet Bacteria Free In Monsoons

– Oatmeal+Honey Scrub

The key to happy, healthy feet is exfoliation, and with the monsoon in full swing, our feet need some extra attention. For this remedy, grind some oats and mix two teaspoons of ground oats with two teaspoons of honey. Apply the scrub to your feet and massage well for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing.

– Brown Sugar Scrub

Take one and a half spoons of brown sugar, mix it with one spoon of baking soda, and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Massage the mixture on your feet for about 15 minutes. In monsoon, this will keep your feet moist.

– Olive+Sugar Scrub

This remedy requires the mixing of half a cup of olive oil with one cup of sugar and massage it on your feet. Wash it off afterward with cold water. Repeat this twice a week for better results.

These DIY tips will help you to get rid of all types of infections that are easily caught in rainy season