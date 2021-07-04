Netflix removes spy drama over South China Sea map

Hanoi: US-based over-the-top content platform, Netflix has removed an Australian spy drama ‘Pine Gap’ from its services in Vietnam. The digital streaming platform took this decision after the authorities in Vietnam complained about a map that presented disputed Chinese claims to the South China Sea.

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information in Vietnam said that the images shown during the series had violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands. ‘Netflix’s violations have hurt feelings and caused outrage among the entire Vietnamese people. This is the third time in a row in the last 12 months that Netflix has been found to distribute movies and TV shows containing content which violate Vietnam’s sovereignty,’ a statement on its website reads.

‘Following a written legal demand from the Vietnamese regulator, we have removed the licensed series, Pine Gap, from Netflix in Vietnam, to comply with local law. It remains available on our service in the rest of the world,’ said Netflix.

The Australian spy drama ‘Pine Gap’ is set around the Australian and American joint defence intelligence facility at Pine Gap in Australia’s Northern Territory.