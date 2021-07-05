Mango diplomacy: Neighbouring country celebrates with India

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina has sent 2600 kg of Haribhanga mangoes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in what is being called Dhaka’s ‘mango diplomacy’.

The receivers of the mangoes also included West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

On Monday, mangoes arrived at the Bangladeshi High Commission in Delhi and were delivered to the Ministry of External Affairs. Through Benapole Petrapol, the mangoes arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and were later transported to Delhi by train.

Speaking to the media, Bangladesh Foreign Minister said, ‘We have very sweet and delicious mangoes and we produced plenty of them. We would like to share our happiness and of course, delicious mangoes with our neighbors and friends in this historic year of Mujib Borsho and the Golden Jubilee year of our independence. Therefore, we sent mangoes as a gift to our neighbors and friends. Let them share our joys and happiness.’

Haribhanga Mangoes are cultivated in northwestern India, with Rangpur district being the most important. In the past, PM Hasina has sent ‘Hilsa’ fish to the Indian leadership, which is one of the country’s most popular foods.

Mohammad Imran, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, said, ‘Mango season in Bangladesh lasts for four months, from May to September and harvesting peaks during June-July. Every year Bangladesh farmers harvest around 2.70 to 2.80 million tonnes of Mango.’

Among the notable varieties of Bangladeshi mango are Haribhanga, Gopalbogh, Khirsapat, Himsagar, Mohonbhog and Amropali.

Bangladesh and India share a good relationship, with PM Modi visiting the country earlier this year in honor of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee and Bangabandhu’s centenary. Both countries are focused on increasing connectivity and trade.

In addition to India, Bangladesh has sent mangoes to Bhutan, and consignments will be sent to Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.