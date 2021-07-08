Former Karnataka Minister Shobha Karandlaje is now the Union minister

Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed to the position of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Lok Sabha Member of Parliament for Karnataka’s Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency is known as one of the ruling party’s few ‘firebrand’ politicians for her outspokenness on current problems. She is also the state vice-president of BJP in Karnataka.

The 54-year-old is a native of Dakshina Kannada’s Puttur. Karandlaje is a postgraduate in Social Work (MSW) and Sociology (MA) who defines herself as a social worker.

On Wednesday, four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union cabinet, bringing the state’s total representation in the council of ministers to six.

Third-time Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba have been inducted ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.