UAE announces new Covid-19 rules

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in UAE announced new Covid-19 rules for all residents for visiting government departments and ministries. The new rules will come into effect from August 1.

As per the new order, all non-vaccinated residents must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries. The test must have been taken before 48 hours of the visit. Those not eligible to get the vaccine must show the exemption certificate and furnish a negative PCR test result. Children under the age of 16 are exempted from this rule.