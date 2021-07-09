Airplane crash, 9 died

Sweden: In a tragic incident, all nine people aboard an airplane were found dead outside Orebro, Sweden, Swedish police said. On their website, the police stated, ‘It’s a very serious accident. Everyone onboard the crashed plane has sadly died.’

Eight skydivers and one pilot were killed in the crash of a small aircraft, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver. The plane crashed near the runway at Orebro airport shortly after takeoff and caught fire after impact, according to police.

In response to the tragedy, Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter: ‘I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the plane crash in Orebro.’

‘My thoughts are with the victims, their families and loved ones during this very difficult time,’ he said.

This incident serves as a stark reminder for the country, as in 2019 a similar incident had occurred. Nine people were killed when a plane carrying skydivers crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Sweden. According to the crash investigation, the plane was improperly loaded.