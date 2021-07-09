Dubai to resume flights from Mumbai, Hyderabad

In anticipation of the resumption of flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian airports are preparing contingency measures to reduce the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The media reported that Mumbai and Hyderabad airports are preparing to handle UAE flights, equipped with rapid PCR and lab testing.

Flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on June 23 but were later postponed due to the Coronavirus situation. As India battled a destructive second wave of Covid-19 in April, UAE suspended air travel to and from India until July 6. According to the latest updates, India’s flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi will resume on July 15 and July 21.

An unnamed official of the Mumbai International Airport (MIA) familiar with the development reported Gulf News that the Mumbai airport maintains its premises at all times and has instituted a rapid PCR-testing facility that provides results within 13 minutes. ‘We also have a lab within the airport so that our passengers can get their results as soon as possible,’ the official was quoted as saying. As for departures and arrivals, ‘We have ample counter space for our requirements,’ the airport official said.

The Hyderabad airport, too, has partnered up with Mapmygenome, a Covid-19 testing lab certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the report said, adding that the coronavirus testing department at the Hyderabad airport will operate 24 hours a day seven days of the week.

There is no word yet on whether the India-UAE travel channel will once again be delayed, according to a report citing the airport spokesperson, who said the reopening of the airline route will depend on clearance from the UAE government.