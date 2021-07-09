Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand High Court announces new decision

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court has extended the stay on the Char Dham Yatra till July 28. The court took this decision after considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. Earlier on June 28, the High Court has stayed the decision taken by the state Cabinet on June 25 to permit the pilgrimage for locals in limited numbers from July 1.

Also Read: Gulf country issues new travel rules

On June 30, the Uttarakhand government had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the High Court’s stay order. The Uttarakhand Government had on Tuesday also filed the Special Leave Petition (SPL) at the apex court against the High Court`s order.

The Char Dham Yatra is a pilgrimage to the four holy sites in Uttarakhand state -Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.